Andrew Robertson revealed Diaz’s impact on Liverpool’s qualification for the Champions League final | Colombians Abroad

He is the man of the moment, the ‘man of the match’ of the exciting Champions League semi-final, the one that everyone wants in Liverpool, where his name even sounds in songs.

But what is it like to see louis diaz working daily, dealing with his communication hassles while learning English and smiling, as Klopp used to say, even when work gets tough?

It was revealed by one of his partners on the field, who in the language of football has tried to be closer to him: Andrew Robertson, like everyone in the club, he is amazed at his adaptation.

“It’s been special… We’ve tried to help him as much as we can. We know how difficult it is to arrive in January and the coaches have brought him up to speed, but he is a special player, very special. The talent that he has and the desire to win fit us perfectly,” he assured.

And beware of the warning he makes for the future: “It’s a pleasure to play with him and I hope he only gets better with a full pre-season, which will be scary. But what he’s doing now is already pretty special.”

From the inside they also feel that so much talent must be used, as happened in the last Champions League match: “it was difficult to get Jota out, since he has been excellent this season, but Luis made a big difference. He started to dribble and push them back. It was a very good half of him.”

Robertson confessed that against Villarreal at half-time, still losing 2-0, they tried to take things easy, knowing that with Díaz something good had to happen: “to be fair, at half-time calm reigned in the locker room. be calm because the truth is that in that first half (Villarreal) put everything in. I think they played very well and their fans were excited, we talked about Anfield and the impact it has and its fans made a big difference in the first half. the break was about reminding us that it was still 2-2, we were still level in the tie and the next goal was going to be crucial. We brought Luis in and he made the difference and we made tactical changes”.

The end of the story was of a Díaz ‘going out on the shoulders’, happy for his performance but proud for having been the man who made the difference. From the inside they recognize and admire him. And that, as Robertson says, this story is just beginning.