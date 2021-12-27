Andrey Rublev: “I will play in Australia. I think Djokovic will forfeit. The Olympics the best memory of 2021 “

Days go by and doubts remain as to whether Novak Djokovic will take part in the Australian Open. The Serbian will not compete in the ATP Cup and there are still many doubts about his participation in the Aussie tournament. Second Andrey Rublev, the world number one will not be present in Melbourne.

“I will play the Australian Open, I don’t know if Novak will. To be honest, I don’t think Djokovic will play it. Still, the Australian Open is a very complicated tournament to win and there are many players capable of winning it. I don’t know if Rafa will play the tournament. We will have to be careful in the next few days “, he said in an interview with Eurosport.

When asked about a season’s balance sheet, Rublev had no doubts about which moment to highlight. “There is nothing better than an Olympic medal. When the game was over I felt an incredible euphoria that I had never experienced before. 2021 brought me great things beyond the Olympic Games, like the Davis Cup, some ATP titles or playing the first Masters 1000 final. Everything was amazing, but the last point of the Olympics doubles final is comparable to nothing. “.