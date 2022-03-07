Andriy Shevchenko tearfully called for Italy to “open its heart” to Ukraine: “We need your help” | war between Russia and Ukraine | sports

While the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, thousands of civilians who suffer the worst consequences. Former soccer player Andriy Shevchenko was moved in an interview this Sunday, March 6, in which he asked that Italy “Open your heart” to your native country, invaded militarily since February 24.

“When I arrived in Italy, the country opened its heart to me. You made me feel like one of you and I felt like this was my second home,” AC Milan idol Shevchenko explained. “Now I ask you: open your heart to mine. We need your help. Make them feel like they made me feel,” the former striker requested through tears during an interview for the public network. RAI.

Shevchenko, who scored 170 goals in the A series Wearing the Rossoneri shirt, he explained that his relatives decided not to evacuate to nearby countries. “My mother, my sister and other relatives are still in Ukraine. I talk to them every day. Staying was his decision“, said.

“I cannot look at what is happening in my country without crying. They tell me the truth about what is happening in Ukraine: cities bombed, children and elderly people killed”, continued the idol for the Ukraine team. Andriy Shevchenko argued that they must convince Russia to cease the flight and find a diplomatic solution to end the war.

“Today is a difficult time for all of us, but we have to come together! In unity we will win! Glory to Ukraine!” he had said. Shevchenkoformer coach of the Ukrainian national team, on February 24, after Vladimir Putin ordered the armed assault on his country.

Days later, Shevchenko took to the streets to demonstrate for peace in Europe. “Stop the war in Ukraine,” the former athlete who debuted and retired with Dynamo Kiev, a club with which he won five championships, said on Twitter.

With information from AFP