Android 12 and great battery for less than 100 euros

The Xiaomi Redmi 10A will be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G25 processor and a 13-megapixel main camera.

The activity within Xiaomi is being very intense in these first months of the year, especially within the Redmi brand, since after officially presenting the new Redmi Note 11 series and the first member of the new Redmi K50 range, the Redmi K50G, now we have just learned some of the specifications of the Chinese giant’s next ultra-cheap mobile, a Redmi 10A that will have Android 12, a great battery and a price similar to that of its predecessors, below 100 euros.

This is all we know, so far, about the Redmi 10A

As the guys from Gizmochina tell us, Xiaomi’s new cheap smartphone, the Redmi 10A, has recently passed through the Chinese certification agency TENAA revealing all its featureswhich we will detail below.

Thus, the Xiaomi Redmi 10A will have dimensions of 164.9 x 77 x 9 millimeters and a weight of 194 grams and will be equipped with an IPS LCD screen of 6.53 inches with HD + resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The motor chosen to move this terminal is the processor MediaTek Helio G25an eight-core chipset that comes accompanied by up to four versions of RAM memory 2, 4, 6 and 8 GB respectively and many other internal storage variants of 32, 64, 128 and 256GB.

In the photographic section, the Redmi 10A will be equipped with a double rear camera module made up of a main sensor 13 megapixels and a secondary one of 2 megapixels and with a camera for selfies of 5 megapixels.

At the level of autonomy, Xiaomi’s new ultra-cheap smartphone will have a 4,900 mAh battery with 10W fast charge.

As an operating system, the Redmi 10A will have Android 12 running under its own customization layer, MIUI 12.5.

You must bear in mind that this terminal will arrive with different versions for each region and all these specifications that have been leaked correspond to the Chinese model that has the model number 220233L2Cand thus the global version, which is identified by the model number 220233L2G could count on some different specifications than the Chinese model.

No information regarding its price has yet been leaked, but if we look at the market prices of its predecessors, the Redmi 8A and Redmi 9A, the most logical thing would be to think that the Redmi 10A will be in the same price range. prices, with a cost less than 100 euros.

