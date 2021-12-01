Android 12 and Samsung: here is the new roadmap
From Holland comes new interesting details related to the programs of the developer team of Samsung as regards the release of updates that will bring the interface to the various smartphones of the company One UI 4 And Android 12.
Also in this case, as has already happened in other countries, the Korean giant has chosen to use the Samsung Members app to communicate its roadmap of updates to Android 12 to users.
Here is Samsung’s Dutch roadmap for Android 12
This roadmap comes at a time when the Samsung team has already released the update to Android 12 for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series for Holland (as well as in Italy), which is thus classified as “updated” .
These are the appointments for the next months:
December 2021
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
January 2022
- Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 +, S20 Ultra, S20 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 +, S10e, S10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Samsung Galaxy Fold
February 2022
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy A42, A52, A52s, A72
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus
April 2022
- Samsung Galaxy A51, A71
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE
May 2022
- Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Active
June 2022
- Samsung Galaxy M21, M31, M31s, M32
- Samsung Galaxy A12, A31, A32 4G, A41
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020), A7 Lite
July 2022
- Samsung Galaxy M11, M12
- Samsung Galaxy A03s, A12, A22,
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5
August 2022
Over the years, the Korean giant has taught us that these roadmaps have a relative value and updates are often released even earlier than the expected month (as happened for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series).
One thing is certain: the next eight months for Samsung and its eagerly awaiting Android 12 users will be pretty hot.
