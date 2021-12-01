Android 12 and Samsung: here is the new roadmap

From Holland comes new interesting details related to the programs of the developer team of Samsung as regards the release of updates that will bring the interface to the various smartphones of the company One UI 4 And Android 12.

Also in this case, as has already happened in other countries, the Korean giant has chosen to use the Samsung Members app to communicate its roadmap of updates to Android 12 to users.

Here is Samsung’s Dutch roadmap for Android 12

This roadmap comes at a time when the Samsung team has already released the update to Android 12 for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series for Holland (as well as in Italy), which is thus classified as “updated” .

These are the appointments for the next months:

December 2021

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

January 2022

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 +, S20 Ultra, S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 +, S10e, S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Fold

February 2022

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy A42, A52, A52s, A72

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

April 2022

Samsung Galaxy A51, A71

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

May 2022

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Active

June 2022

Samsung Galaxy M21, M31, M31s, M32

Samsung Galaxy A12, A31, A32 4G, A41

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020), A7 Lite

July 2022

Samsung Galaxy M11, M12

Samsung Galaxy A03s, A12, A22,

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5

August 2022

Over the years, the Korean giant has taught us that these roadmaps have a relative value and updates are often released even earlier than the expected month (as happened for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series).

One thing is certain: the next eight months for Samsung and its eagerly awaiting Android 12 users will be pretty hot.

