Android 12 beta 3 arrives that can solve some problems and improve the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

A godsend, especially for Google’s battered smartphones, which have had to live with many, too many, problems. Now that shouldn’t be the case anymore. All thanks to the update for Android 12L, scheduled by Mountain View for the first quarter of 2022.

The latest update for Android 12L foldable and tablet oriented it came in Beta 3available for testing right on Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Proeven if the tests can be done peacefully in the Pixel 3a, 4, 4a, 5 or 5a series.

Extended compatibility is the strong point of this release, even though the Android developers’ Twitter account claims that the Beta 3 also has a “updated test environment“. Build number S2B3.220205.007.A1 and is available as emulator images for x86 64-bit and ARM v8-A.

All the bugs that the update will be able to fix. Also for the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

The update of Big G it also has the usual list of bug fixes, including those that affected the weather information in the widget At A Glance. An update that fixed the issue where the blank screen animation was not displayed consistently when the device screen turned off, but even those caused the system launcher to crash when trying to access the split screen mode, using the “add on top“.

While not explicitly mentioned in the release notes, Mishaal Rahmansenior technical editor of Esper and former editor-in-chief of XDA Developershighlights some noteworthy changes in the new version under development.

For example, quick settings switches now appear smaller and fit more columns on large screen devices, which should make some users happy. As part of the release, the Mountain View giant with this release also makes the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro eligible for the beta program. To register your device, you can log into Google’s Android beta site and the device should appear among your eligible phones if it is linked to your Google account.

After registering your Pixel 6, the path to follow is as follows: settings, system, advanced, system update on your phone to check for new builds. The important thing is the forethought when installing the beta version on the main driver. Precisely because in beta, it is not stable and there is a high risk that a user may encounter more bugs than usual.

Android 12L is expected to arrive on more devices, especially as the update is intended to improve the system UI for tablets and the best foldable phones. However, apart from Pixel smartphones, the only other device to have access to Android 12L so far is the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro.