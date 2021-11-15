Android 12 is available for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series

This year Samsung has gone beyond the rosiest expectations and has already started with the distribution of stable version of One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 for the series Samsung Galaxy S21. The beta program that started in September ended within a few weeks (no Italy, but we tried it anyway), but the stable release is coming into the hands of the owners at any moment.

Android 12 on Samsung Galaxy S21 is already here: a One UI 4.0 full of news has arrived

After the developer preview and beta period, Google launched Android 12 with the debut of the Google Pixel 6 on October 19, 2021, less than a month ago. Today, November 15, 2021, Samsung has started the rollout of stable Android 12 for the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra, officially unveiling its One UI 4.0 in a statement.

One UI 4.0 brings a new one personalized mobile experience, designed to meet the needs of each user: there are different color palettes to choose from, the ability to change the appearance of any element (or almost), from the home screen to icons, from menus to buttons and of course to wallpapers and widgets . The latter have never been so customizable.

Android 12 and One UI 4.0 are not just customization and colors, but also privacy: Samsung brought the latest privacy and security features to the release, including alerts when app access to microphone and camera and the new privacy dashboard which brings together all such settings in one place. The new version also facilitates the connection with theSamsung ecosystem and third-party devices, but also with services such as Google Duo.

How to download Android 12 for Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra

Android 12 is in distribution for the Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 + And Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra starting today, November 15, 2021. Soon it will also be available for smartphones of the S, Note, Z and A series, and for Galaxy Tab tablets, while for Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Watch3 it is in rollout an update with new advanced health functions and new dials.

For download Android 12 and One UI 4.0 on Samsung Galaxy S21 (starting from the non-brand models) all you have to do is go to the system settings, following the path “Settings> Software Updates> Download and Install“. In case you haven’t been able to find the update yet, don’t despair: it may take a few more hours or at most a few days.

