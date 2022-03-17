Android 12 is now ready for these models

Sony announces on Instagram the update to Android 12 of its mid-range, the Xperia 10 II and Xperia 10 III, which this time will improve the deadlines and update on time along with its competitors.

Several weeks ago Sony launched its Android 12 package with Xperia UI for the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III, thus initiating a road map of updates in 2022 which however is still uncertain, and that since Minato has not been made public at least for all your devices.

In any case, and despite the problems that Sony Mobile is going through, today we have good news for the owners of two models, since it seems that at last The Xperia 10 II and Xperia 10 III also have their update to Android 12 readywith all the new features of the latest stable version of the operating system.

It was Sony itself who announced it on its official Instagram account, although without offering concrete deadlines for the launch of the update beyond a “Coming soon” which anticipates a final phase of development for these two models, of which we also leave you all the information:

If you’re lucky enough to have this €1,800 Sony Xperia, you’d better take care of it in this teardown

The truth is that Sony is going through a major bump in its mobile division, with minimal sales and an already more professional approach to its top-of-the-range models, having launched the updates to Android 12 only for four devicestwo of them in our markets, the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III from 2021, plus the updated Xperia 1 II and Xperia Pro-I in the United States.

now it seems that it’s finally the turn of its mid rangesthe Xperia 10 II and Xperia 10 III, which terms will improve from previous years Well, it should be remembered that, indeed, the Xperia 10 II received Android 11 almost a year after its official launch.

We will be attentive to let you know when Sony finally publishes the updatealthough you can already prepare your Xperia 10 because Android 12 seems to be falling… And in case you want to get hold of any of themright here we also leave you with the purchase links on Amazon Spain at the best price:

Know more: Sony Xperia 10 II – Black Know more: Sony Xperia 10 III – Blue Sony launches pre-sale (and with gifts) its new Xperia 10 III

Related topics: Sony

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!