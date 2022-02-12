Android 12 releases beta 3 that can fix some bugs in Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Fixed occasional crashes and issues related to display shutdown animation. Reduced UI curvature for split screen applications and “no notification” text in the notification drop-down menu. These are just some of the features present in the beta 3 of the operating system designed by the Green Robot.

Android 12Lhowever, it will be the ad hoc update for Google mobile phones, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Promobile phones that have suffered a series of bugs that have made its users turn up their noses, especially in the first period following their release.

It’s been a short month since the last version released by Google, a new version of Android 12Lwhere in practice the L stands for “large” devices, those with larger screens, such as tablets and foldable ones. Big G now introduces the Beta 3 of the software: this time the latest series of smartphones branded by the Mountain View giant are also included.

Beta 3 is now available: Android 12L is still under active development

Android 12L, Beta 2, has made a number of improvements and bug fixes discovered by evaluators with the first beta. There Beta 3instead, it brings small but important changes, such as to allow Google to approach the final version. Precisely for this reason from Mountain View there was a suggestion to the developers of “start final compatibility tests for applications, SDKs and libraries“.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Protherefore, at the center of the new Android 12L update, an update that also involves the predecessors of Google’s smartphones (Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 °) which, despite not having a “big screen” are among the main devices participating in the Android 12L Beta program.

The update also affects them in the build identified by code S2B3.220205.007.A1, which also includes the February 2022 security patch.

According to the release notes, the complete change log for Android 12L Beta 3 is as follows: Fixed an issue that prevented the weather information from displaying in the system widget. (Bug # 210113641) Fixed an issue where the animation was not displayed consistently when the device screen was turned off. (Bug # 210465289), re issues that caused the system launcher to crash when trying to enter split screen mode using the Add option above. (bug # 209896931, bug # 211298556).

Beta 3 is out now, with the latest improvements and bug fixes, while Android 12L is still under active development, so the Android system and apps may not always perform as intended.