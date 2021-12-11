Android 12, the list of all the devices that have received it or will receive it shortly
The distribution of Android 12 has started a few weeks ago. Here is the list of devices that have received it or will receive it
About two months ago, Google He released Android 12 for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. An update in a native way that is gradually spreading to other manufacturers who use this operating system, with small changes related to the individual interfaces.
If you also have one latest generation smartphone but you haven’t received the update yet, don’t worry: it’s probably a matter of time. Here is the official list with all the models that already have Android 12, and those who will receive it in the coming weeks.
Android 12, the list with compatible devices
After his debut at October 2021, in the next weeks Android 12 it will also extend to all other devices compatible with Google’s system software. Here is the updated list for manufacturers.
Google Pixel:
- Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
- Google Pixel 5
- Google Pixel 5a
- Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL
- Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G
- Google Pixel 3a
- Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Samsung:
- Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra – updated
- Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra 5G – in beta, stable by January 2022
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G – in beta, stable by January 2022
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and S20 FE 5G – January 2022
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite – January 2022
- Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 +, S10e and S10 Lite – in beta, stable by January / February 2022
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ – in beta, stable by January 2022
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G – in distribution
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G – in distribution
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 and Z Fold2 5G – January 2022
- Samsung Galaxy Fold – January 2022
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 5G – January 2022
- Samsung Galaxy A52, A52 5G and Galaxy A52s 5G – February 2022
- Samsung Galaxy A72 – February 2022
- Samsung Galaxy A51, A51 5G – April 2022
- Samsung Galaxy A71 and A71 5G – April 2022
- Samsung Galaxy A32 and A32 5G – April / May 2022
- Samsung Galaxy F62 – April 2022
- Samsung Galaxy A31 – May 2022
- Samsung Galaxy M31 and M31s – May 2022
- Samsung Galaxy M21, M21s and M21 2021 Edition – May 2022
- Samsung Galaxy A22 and A22 5G – May / June 2022
- Samsung Galaxy F22 – May 2022
- Samsung Galaxy A42 5G – May 2022
- Samsung Galaxy F42 5G – May 2022
- Samsung Galaxy M32 and M32 5G – May 2022
- Samsung Galaxy M42 5G – May 2022
- Samsung Galaxy M52 5G – May 2022
- Samsung Galaxy A21 and A21s – June / July 2022
- Samsung Galaxy M51 – June 2022
- Samsung Galaxy F41 – June 2022
- Samsung Galaxy F12 – June 2022
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro – June 2022
- Samsung Galaxy M11 – July 2022
- Samsung Galaxy M01 – July 2022
- Samsung Galaxy A12 – July 2022
- Samsung Galaxy F02s – July 2022
- Samsung Galaxy M02 and M02s – July 2022
- Samsung Galaxy A03s – July 2022
- Samsung Galaxy M12 – July 2022
- Samsung Galaxy A01 – August 2022
- Samsung Galaxy A11 – August 2022
- Samsung Galaxy A02 and A02s – August 2022
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7 + and S7 + 5G – February 2022
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE – March 2022
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G – March / April 2022
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite – April 2022
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 – May 2022
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) – May 2022
- Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 – May 2022
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite – June 2022
- Samsung Galaxy A90 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A41
- Samsung Galaxy Quantum
- Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2
- Samsung Galaxy M62
- Samsung Galaxy M22
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4
Huawei:
- Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro
- Huawei P40 Pro +
- Huawei P40 Pro
- Huawei P40
- Huawei Mate Xs
- Huawei Mate 30 Pro
- Huawei Mate 30
- Huawei P30 Pro
- Huawei P30
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Huawei Mate 20 RS
- Huawei Mate 20 X 5G
- Huawei Mate 20 X
- Huawei Mate 20
- Huawei P20 Pro
- Huawei P20
- Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro
- Huawei Mate 10
- Huawei Nova 7
- Huawei Nova 7 SE
- Huawei Nova 7i
- Huawei Nova 5T
- Huawei Nova 4
- Huawei Nova 4e
- Huawei Y9 Prime 2019
- Huawei Y9s
- Huawei Y8p
Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO:
- Xiaomi Mi 11 5G and Mi 11 Pro 5G – updated
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra – updated
- Xiaomi Mi 11i – updated
- Xiaomi Mi 11x Pro – updated
- Redmi K40 Pro and Pro + – updated
- Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro
- Xiaomi Civi
- Xiaomi Pad 5 series
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G and 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Xiaomi Mi 10 series
- Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11X
- Xiaomi MIX 4
- Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold
- Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Redmi Note 11 series
- Redmi K30, K30 5G and K30 Zoom
- Redmi K30S Ultra
- Redmi K30 Ultra
- Redmi Note 10 series
- Redmi Note 8
- Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro
- Redmi Note 9S
- Redmi Note 9 5G
- Redmi Note 9T
- Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max
- Redmi 9T
- Redmi 9 Power
- Redmi Note 9 4G (China)
- POCO F3 and F3 GT
- POCO X3 Pro and GT
- POCO M3 and M3 Pro 5G
- LITTLE X2
- POCO X3 and X3 NFC
- POCO M2 Pro
- POCO F2 Pro
- Black Shark 3, 3 Pro and 3s
- Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro