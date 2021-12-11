Android 12, the list of all the devices that have received it or will receive it shortly

The distribution of Android 12 has started a few weeks ago. Here is the list of devices that have received it or will receive it

About two months ago, Google He released Android 12 for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. An update in a native way that is gradually spreading to other manufacturers who use this operating system, with small changes related to the individual interfaces.

If you also have one latest generation smartphone but you haven’t received the update yet, don’t worry: it’s probably a matter of time. Here is the official list with all the models that already have Android 12, and those who will receive it in the coming weeks.

Android 12, the list with compatible devices

After his debut at October 2021, in the next weeks Android 12 it will also extend to all other devices compatible with Google’s system software. Here is the updated list for manufacturers.

Google Pixel:

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5a

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Samsung:

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra – updated

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra 5G – in beta, stable by January 2022

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G – in beta, stable by January 2022

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and S20 FE 5G – January 2022

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite – January 2022

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 +, S10e and S10 Lite – in beta, stable by January / February 2022

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ – in beta, stable by January 2022

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G – in distribution

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G – in distribution

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 and Z Fold2 5G – January 2022

Samsung Galaxy Fold – January 2022

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 5G – January 2022

Samsung Galaxy A52, A52 5G and Galaxy A52s 5G – February 2022

Samsung Galaxy A72 – February 2022

Samsung Galaxy A51, A51 5G – April 2022

Samsung Galaxy A71 and A71 5G – April 2022

Samsung Galaxy A32 and A32 5G – April / May 2022

Samsung Galaxy F62 – April 2022

Samsung Galaxy A31 – May 2022

Samsung Galaxy M31 and M31s – May 2022

Samsung Galaxy M21, M21s and M21 2021 Edition – May 2022

Samsung Galaxy A22 and A22 5G – May / June 2022

Samsung Galaxy F22 – May 2022

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G – May 2022

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G – May 2022

Samsung Galaxy M32 and M32 5G – May 2022

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G – May 2022

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G – May 2022

Samsung Galaxy A21 and A21s – June / July 2022

Samsung Galaxy M51 – June 2022

Samsung Galaxy F41 – June 2022

Samsung Galaxy F12 – June 2022

Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro – June 2022

Samsung Galaxy M11 – July 2022

Samsung Galaxy M01 – July 2022

Samsung Galaxy A12 – July 2022

Samsung Galaxy F02s – July 2022

Samsung Galaxy M02 and M02s – July 2022

Samsung Galaxy A03s – July 2022

Samsung Galaxy M12 – July 2022

Samsung Galaxy A01 – August 2022

Samsung Galaxy A11 – August 2022

Samsung Galaxy A02 and A02s – August 2022

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7 + and S7 + 5G – February 2022

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE – March 2022

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G – March / April 2022

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite – April 2022

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 – May 2022

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) – May 2022

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 – May 2022

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite – June 2022

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Samsung Galaxy A41

Samsung Galaxy Quantum

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2

Samsung Galaxy M62

Samsung Galaxy M22

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4

Huawei:

Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro

Huawei P40 Pro +

Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei P40

Huawei Mate Xs

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei Mate 30

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 RS

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20

Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Nova 7

Huawei Nova 7 SE

Huawei Nova 7i

Huawei Nova 5T

Huawei Nova 4

Huawei Nova 4e

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

Huawei Y9s

Huawei Y8p

Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO: