Android 12: what are the smartphones already updated? here’s the list

Android 12 the latest version of Google’s operating system that the Mountain View company has released since last October 19. A version that has changed a lot in terms of aesthetics, proposing itself as a chameleon to be customized according to the user’s daily preferences thanks to new widgets and more. A version of an operating system that has reached a great deal of maturity in terms of security is that to date the only one to compete with Apple’s iOS rival.

We saw that as always the release of Android 12 occurred immediately only for Google smartphones or the various Pixels of the Mountain View company which, as always, mount the ROM of the operating system as it is released by Google itself. The other brands are still chasing and, as often happens, it takes months and months before we can see the new version of Google’s operating system also arrive on the various Samsung, OPPO, Xiaomi and all the others to follow. So let’s take stock of which devices have already been updated and which ones will arrive in the coming months.

Android 12: here’s who updated

ASUS

Zenfone 8 (model ZS590KS)

Zenfone 8 Flip (model ZS672KS)

GOOGLE

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

NOKIA

SAMSUNG