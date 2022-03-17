Android 12: which cell phones are compatible with the operating system update

Like all years, Android updates its software leaving some cell phones outside of this update. All operating systems evolve by releasing new versions every so often. In this way, android 12 It is now officially available for download after having gone through all the previous testing phases.
“android 12 offers even more personal, secure and effortless experiences on your device. With a completely revamped user interface just for you, new privacy features that are designed to keep you safe and put you in control, and easier ways to get right into your game or even switch to a new device. android 12 on the official page of Android.
And as well as all versions of the operating system of Android they have names of desserts, android 12 It received the name of “Snow cone” (ice cone).
Here we show you what cell phones are compatible with the new version of the software, android 12:
- Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL.
- Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL.
- Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL.
- Google Pixel 4a and Google Pixel 4a 5G.
- Google Pixel 5.
- Asus Zenfone 8.
- Asus Zenfone 8 Flip
- asus zenfone 7
- Asus ROG Phone 5
- Asus ROG Phone 5S
- Asus ROG Phone 3
- TCL 20 Pro 5G.
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 10 LITE 5G
- Xiaomi MI MI 10 PRO
- Xiaomi MI MI 10 ULTRA
- Xiaomi Mi MI 10I
- Xiaomi MI MI 10S
- Xiaomi Mi MI 10T
- Xiaomi MI MI 10T LITE
- Xiaomi MI MI 10T PRO
- Xiaomi Mi 11.
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.
- Xiaomi Mi 11I.
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro.
- Xiaomi Mi MIX FOLD
- Xiaomi MiNOTE 10 LITE
- ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G.
- One Plus 9.
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- OnePlus 9R
- One Plus 8
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- OnePlus 8T
- One Plus 7
- OnePlus 7Pro
- OnePlus 7T
- OnePlus 7T Pro
- OnePlus Nord
- OnePlus Nord CE 5G
- OnePlus Nord2
- OPPO RENO6
- OPPO RENO5
- OPPO K9
- OPPO A95
- OPPO A93
- OPPO Ace2
- OPPO Find X3 PRO
- OPPO Find X3 LITE 5G
- OPPO Find X3 NEO 5G
- OPPO Find X2
- OPPO Find X2 PRO
- OPPO Find X2 LITE
- OPPO Find X2 NEO
- OPPO A54S
- OPPO RENO6 PRO 5G
- OPPO A16S
- OPPO RENO4 PRO 5G
- OPPO RENO4 5G
- OPPO RENO4 Z 5G
- OPPO RENO 10X ZOOM
- OPPO A94 5G
- OPPO A74 5G
- OPPO A73 5G
- OPPO A74
- OPPO A53
- OPPO A53S
- Redmi 10X 4G
- Redmi 10X 5G
- Redmi 10X PRO
- Redmi 9POWER
- Redmi 9T
- Redmi K30
- Redmi K30 5G
- Redmi K30 ULTRA
- Redmi K30I 5G
- Redmi K30S ULTRA
- Redmi K40
- Redmi K40 GAMING
- Redmi K40 PRO
- Redmi K40 PRO+
- Redmi NOTE 10
- Redmi NOTE 10 PRO
- Redmi NOTE 10 PRO MAX
- Redmi NOTE 10S
- Redmi NOTE 10T
- Redmi NOTE 8 2021
- Redmi NOTE 9
- Redmi NOTE 9 5G
- Redmi NOTE 9 PRO
- Redmi NOTE 9 PRO 5G
- Redmi NOTE 9 PRO MAX
- Redmi NOTE 9S
- Redmi NOTE 9T
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S21
- Samsung Galaxy S21+
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- VIVO X70 PRO+
- LIVE X70 PRO
- LIVE X60
- LIVE X60 PRO
- VIVO X60 PRO+
- LIVE V21
- LIVE Y72 5G
- LIVE V2LE
- LIVE V20 2021
- LIVE V20
- LIVE Y21
- LIVE Y51A
- LIVE Y31
- LIVE X50 PRO
- LIVE X50
- LIVE V20 PRO
- VIVO V20 SE
- LIVE Y33S
- LIVE Y20G
- LIVE Y53S
- LIVE Y12S
- LIVE S1
- LIVE Y19
- LIVE V17 PRO
- LIVE V17
- LIVE S1 PRO
- LIVE Y73
- LIVE Y51
- LIVE Y20
- LIVE Y20I
- LIVE Y30