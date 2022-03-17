Android 12: which cell phones are compatible with the operating system update

Like all years, Android updates its software leaving some cell phones outside of this update. All operating systems evolve by releasing new versions every so often. In this way, android 12 It is now officially available for download after having gone through all the previous testing phases.

“android 12 offers even more personal, secure and effortless experiences on your device. With a completely revamped user interface just for you, new privacy features that are designed to keep you safe and put you in control, and easier ways to get right into your game or even switch to a new device. android 12 on the official page of Android.

And as well as all versions of the operating system of Android they have names of desserts, android 12 It received the name of “Snow cone” (ice cone).

Snow cone is the name of a new version of Android software

Here we show you what cell phones are compatible with the new version of the software, android 12: