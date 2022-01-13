Android 12L Beta 2 arrives: let’s find out what’s new

After a few hours from the numerous news of Android 13 concerning the new Google Assistant activation system, the new UI for audio devices in playback, a system similar to Apple’s Handoff and an easier way to scan QR codes, the Mountain View giant announces the Android 12L Beta 2 with a world of exciting news.

How many interesting news in the Beta 2 of Android 12L

The possibility of activating Google Calendar is once again available by tapping on the At a Glance widget.

A new and interesting animation of opening the on / off panel from the quick settings has been introduced.

There is a new shortcut to activate the mode split screen while an app open in PiP (Picture in Picture) is in the foreground.

There is a new icon for the camera and microphone access key.

“Pin to top” has been renamed to “Slip top”.

A new graphic has been introduced for the “Press and hold power button” panel relating to the activation of Google Assistant following a long press of the power button.

There is a new shortcut for activating airplane mode.

The item “Double-line clockWhich introduces the new two-line design for the watch.

Who is the Beta 2 of Android 12L for?

The S2B2.211203.006 firmware of Android 12L Beta 2 is available for download as a factory image or via OTA for the following smartphones:

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 XL

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5a

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Of course, the build can also be tested via the Android Emulator, and Google requires developers to share as much feedback and useful information through the Android Beta Feedback application or in the Reddit Android Beta community.