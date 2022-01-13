Android 12L beta 2 available for download: the news (Pixel 6 and 6 Pro absent)

With this latest iteration, Google has particularly focused on bug fixes and operating system optimizations. In fact, the changelog does not report any significant news, but to be sure that nothing, in essence, has changed compared to the version released in December, it is good to wait a few more days, giving the beta testers time to try the firmware in depth.

Release date: January 12, 2022

build S2B2.211203.006

security patch: January 2022

Google just reports that

Beta 2 is available, with the latest improvements and bug fixes. 12L is still under active development, so your system and apps may not always perform as expected.