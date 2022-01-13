Android 12L beta 2 available for download: the news (Pixel 6 and 6 Pro absent)
With this latest iteration, Google has particularly focused on bug fixes and operating system optimizations. In fact, the changelog does not report any significant news, but to be sure that nothing, in essence, has changed compared to the version released in December, it is good to wait a few more days, giving the beta testers time to try the firmware in depth.
- Release date: January 12, 2022
- build S2B2.211203.006
- security patch: January 2022
Google just reports that
Beta 2 is available, with the latest improvements and bug fixes. 12L is still under active development, so your system and apps may not always perform as expected.
- Fixed issue with clock not centered on lock screen
- Fixed issue in the recent apps view: the screen was black and said “the app is not available”
- Problem solved in the use of gestures to switch from one app to another: an image of the status of the previous app remained, shown on the current one
- Other issues fixed: small icons in the lock screen on large screens, lock screen not closed after unlocking the device, missing or incorrect rendering of bitmap images in widgets
The owners of the latest Google smartphones will still have to wait, therefore: the first beta has now passed, and now the second is likely to pass. There is a risk that Android 12L will be released in a stable version without ever having been tested on the latest generation devices.
(updated January 13, 2022, 4:27 am)