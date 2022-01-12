Tech

Android 12L: Google releases Beta 2 for developers

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read

Google the development of Android 12L, the version of its operating system designed for folding smartphones or smartphones with very large displays: today, BigG released the second beta of the software, especially designed for developers.

From the Android 12L Beta 2 the news is not yet known: in fact, Google only spoke of the fact that the API 32, i.e. the software libraries used to create apps, they are now in a final stage of development, and then developers can start testing their software and see how it performs with Android 12L.

Android 12L Beta 2 it also comes with the security patches updated in January 2022. The system images of the system are already available for Pixel 3a (XL), Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a and for theemulator included with Android Studio, while the update for the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro will arrive in the next few days. Google also stated that it is working on a version for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, which will come later.

We leave you at the downlaod of the factory image complete of Android 12L and del OTA file for this update only:

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Horizon Forbidden West, trailer reveals the new machines of the game for PS5 and PS4 – Nerd4.life

4 weeks ago

WhatsApp, how to view the photos received anonymously: what a trick

November 24, 2021

Winamp returns with a new version, although it never really went away

November 19, 2021

the Google smartphone is all new and to be discovered

November 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button