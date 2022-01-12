Android 12L: Google releases Beta 2 for developers

Google the development of Android 12L, the version of its operating system designed for folding smartphones or smartphones with very large displays: today, BigG released the second beta of the software, especially designed for developers.

From the Android 12L Beta 2 the news is not yet known: in fact, Google only spoke of the fact that the API 32, i.e. the software libraries used to create apps, they are now in a final stage of development, and then developers can start testing their software and see how it performs with Android 12L.