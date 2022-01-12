Android 12L: Google releases Beta 2 for developers
Google the development of Android 12L, the version of its operating system designed for folding smartphones or smartphones with very large displays: today, BigG released the second beta of the software, especially designed for developers.
From the Android 12L Beta 2 the news is not yet known: in fact, Google only spoke of the fact that the API 32, i.e. the software libraries used to create apps, they are now in a final stage of development, and then developers can start testing their software and see how it performs with Android 12L.
Android 12L Beta 2 it also comes with the security patches updated in January 2022. The system images of the system are already available for Pixel 3a (XL), Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a and for theemulator included with Android Studio, while the update for the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro will arrive in the next few days. Google also stated that it is working on a version for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, which will come later.
We leave you at the downlaod of the factory image complete of Android 12L and del OTA file for this update only: