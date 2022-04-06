Android 13 has a new feature that could spell the end of SIM cards

They are not even used as a standard in the industry and Google already wants to evolve eSIMs, which will receive MEP support with Android 13 to allow several active profiles simultaneously.

We all know that it is much more comfortable have an integrated chip and choose our rate between all the operators, when we configure a new terminal, that having to always take care of and move our physical SIM card every time we buy another device.

However, eSIMs have never managed to prevail too much in the industry nor to become the standard that we all wanted, partly due to the null or poor implementation that implies the need to have a unique QR to activate it on each new device, and on the other hand also because in reality, no one has forced us or the operators.

And if nobody forces us, it seems that Google and Android 13 are going to lay the first stone so that we all want to use the latest ‘supercharged eSIM’ that they are already preparing us from Mountain View, and that the colleagues of Android Police anticipated us with certain details of an implementation that now does promise.

Google proposes Android 13 as the beginning of the end of physical SIMs, and it does so with a new eSIM implementation that would allow multiple profiles and up to two simultaneous connections, each with a rate even from different operators.

No one doubts at this point that indeed physical SIM cards are destined to be lost in timeespecially after a miniaturization that has reached its peak since the credit cards of the beginning with MoviLine down to today’s tiny nano-SIMs, whose evolution effectively involves being integrated into a chip facilitating its activation, eliminating mobile elements of the terminals and of course also the “annoying” slots physical and ports that have already begun to say goodbye with the audio-jack for headphones.

The main problem with eSIMs was precisely that the service could not be offered dual SIM unless we integrate two chips into smartphones, something that goes completely against the intended simplification and therefore would not make much sense.

This will be fixed by Google in Android 13 thanks to its new supercharged eSIM that enable MEP functionality (Multiple Enabled Profiles)through which we can activate several profiles on the same eSIM and thus allow the phone to connect simultaneously to two different operators with two different rates.

Also, Google’s MEP method is so interesting because manages to do all this at the software levelmaintaining only a true physical connection between the hardware components on which they are implemented multiple logical interfaces serving as communication channels totally independent.

The simple explanation is that the hardware will not have to changea single eSIM chip will suffice, but users will be able to activate up to two profiles on the same device which will be in charge, through software, of keeping the communication open simultaneously with two different operators.

Google is already adding the necessary API classes so that operators can have all the information on the logical and physical interfaces, and everything indicates that this support will be integrated in the stable versions of Android 13 looking, now yes, to turn virtual SIMs into the industry standard in the short term.

We’ll see what happens at the end, because we know Google’s history with some of its most interesting ideas and also that of an industry that doesn’t usually move until Apple does in one way or another… What do you think? Will Google succeed in imposing this idea?

