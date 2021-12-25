Android 13 language teacher? News also coming to Bluetooth

We are already starting to talk about the new Android 13, which could earn two new innovations related respectively to the language and audio

Although there is still some time left until the release date, the network is starting to question the future of Android 13 and on the distinctive innovations of the new Google mobile operating system. News that would even seem to rest on solid foundations according to some indiscretions reported by the well-informed, which revealed two characteristics on which the developers of the Mountain View giant would have by now laid their gaze for several months: it would be, specifically, features related to the language and the recent standard Bluetooth LE Audio.

In particular, Android 13 could introduce the multi-language support: in addition to the one applied by default on the whole system (and therefore within the intricacies of the device settings), the user could also specify which language to use for each individual application. So imagine having a smartphone completely translated into Italian and using WhatsApp (just to mention one of the most popular apps in the world) in English or in who knows what other language.

Android 13: finally comes compatibility with the Bluetooth LE Audio standard?

The second novelty of Android 13 could be even more concrete: the support for the Bluetooth LE Audio. For those unfamiliar with it, this is a standard that allows you to take advantage of Low Energy technology to play audio on external devices, such as Bluetooth headsets, benefiting from less battery consumption. A function after all also quite predictable and that would complete the work prepared by Google on the current Android 12, which can already count on a specific API for managing the Bluetooth LE Audio.

In any case, these are still indiscretions that must necessarily coincide with reality. But the road to the new Android 13 it seems to be already drawn, at least in Google’s imagination.