Android 13, more varied dynamic theme and request consent for notifications | Rumor

The system of Google dynamic theme introduced in Android 12, called Monet, is set to become even more varied and versatile: the colleagues of Android Police report that with Android 13 “Tiramisu” four styles or variants could be introduced from which the user can choose. They are called:

TONAL_SPOT VIBRANT EXPRESSIVE SPRITZER

The basic concept is always the same: Monet generates a color palette by analyzing the current background image, and uses it to color the various elements of the operating system. The point is that starting from the same image, several different palettes can be generated, even very different, which can be liked more or less depending on the user’s tastes and the context. For example, it seems that SPRITZ tends a little more towards black / white, TONAL_SPOT favors tone-on-tone, EXPRESSIVE dares a little more with contrasting colors. Here are some example screenshots; the order is the same as the numbered list above.