Android 13, the password is simplification: a revolution in the use of QR codes is ready

Let’s go back to talking about the news of Android 13, this time referring to another addition inspired by the word simplification: the facilitated use of QR codes

The release of Android 13 it is still far away, considering that there is not yet a beta version dedicated to developers. Still, the chatter around the news of the next version of Android (which could bear the name of “Tiramisu”) has seen an intense acceleration in the past two weeks. The changes advocated online and reported by the major news dailies will have the task of perfecting the many additions of Android 12, which in the meantime continues to land on new smartphones (the latest in chronological order is OnePlus 10) and existing devices.

If we do not expect news on the aesthetic front after the entrance of the “Material You“In the current version of the” green robot “, the new one Android 13 however, he will be able to be appreciated for some improvements that seem to revolve around the word simplification. After feature reported yesterday, a new novelty has been discovered arriving with the next big Android update, this time concerning the QR codes.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Take-Two gets its hands on Zynga, the great FarmVille signature: record figures

Android 13 will make it easier to scan QR codes

We use them on a daily basis to show the Green Pass and the new Android 13 will want to make life easier for those who usually show off their smartphone in order to access certain services. In fact, as anticipated by the editorial staff of AndroidPolice, the next major release of the “green robot” will have a new quick link dedicated to scan QR codes, accessible directly from the lock screen. It will therefore no longer be necessary to open external apps (such as Google Lens) or the camera of your device, but simply swipe from top to bottom from the lockscreen and click on the appropriate button that Google already has in mind to create. The operating mechanism is not yet clear, also because it is still an indiscretion that must be supported by certain data, but considering the veracity of the source, we are convinced that the modification will really fall within the new in Android 13.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> WhatsApp, great news for voice notes coming to Android

However, that of QR codes will not be the only addition of the new Android. According to information from the same source, there will also be an aesthetic and functional renewal of the user interface dedicated to the controls of the audio in playback: the new UI will better manage the spaces and will join another of the expected improvements advocated on Android, to say the user change in a few clicks, directly drawing on a specific command from the lockscreen. And for those smartphones (actually very few) with the classic physical buttons, Android 13 will allow you to disable Google Assistant by long pressing the Home button.