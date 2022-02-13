Android 13 Tiramisù: all the news and the release date of the new Google operating system

Without too much notice, Google has recently released the thirteenth version of its operating system as the very first developer preview. We are clearly talking about Android 13, which for the first time in history finally adopts an Italian name. By now everyone knows, every major release of Android in addition to the classic identification number, is also assigned a name of a dessert in ascending alphabetical order. After the “S” of Snow Cone it was then touched to the letter “T” and in particular Google decided to call it Android 13 Tiramisu. Having made this superfluous premise on the curious nomenclature chosen by Google, let’s finally talk about the new operating system. As previously mentioned, this is a developer preview, therefore a still embryonic version dedicated in particular to developers, of what will then be the software released to end users. We therefore advise against installing it on your main device, because Android 13 is still full of bugs and problems to be solved. Despite the expected problems, however, we have noticed many small and appreciable changes, which evolve without upsetting the already excellent work done by Google in the most recent versions. So let’s go and find out all the news, features and changes from Android 13 Tiramisu in our special dedicated.

The evolution of the Material You graphic interface Material You on Android 13 Tiramisu Last year, Google revolutionized the look of the Android operating system with the new graphical interface Material You. Google has focused everything on customization, giving the user the possibility to change the color of each element of the interface, from the background to the drop-down menus and individual commands. Material You therefore involved the entire operating system and all the applications released by Google, giving the user the creation of his own interface according to personal tastes. Starting with Android 13 Tiramisù, Google also wanted to involve third-party applications in this customization, in particular their icons that change according to the palette chosen by the user. We will see if with the next updates Material You will also extend into applications created by other developers. Google has also made some small changes in the notification curtain, where three new features have been added. Here we find the practical QR code reader, the activation of the one-hand mode (introduced last year, but which can only be activated from the device settings) and finally the command for color correction. In addition, the “Now Playing” notification has extra commands depending on the application used for background playback. For example, YouTube Music has commands for shuffling and repeating the single song or playlist. There is also the possibility to adjust the volume of the audio source with a practical slider.

Experience of use User interface on Android Now in the thirteenth version of Android, the operating system is now mature and full of features for every need. There is still room for evolution, but it is clear that Google first of all wants to improve what is already there. Usability improvements are therefore an important goal in Android 13 and in general in every new major release. On this front we find in fact many small changes and functions with which Google wants to improve the daily use of Android. For example, the logic of the silent mode, which until the previous version kept the vibration and haptic feedback active. Now activating this mode will disable these feedbacks by default. A function has also been added that allows a quick change of the language of the single application. As for the management of “Guest” account, finally we can manage the applications installed and accessible to this user with a convenient menu. In fact, from the settings we can choose which applications can be used, without having to be installed again. The other user will still have to log in to these applications, if they require the use of a single account. The user experience with the feature has also been improved Picture-in-Picture And Split Screen. From the first hour we can go directly to the second, thanks to a practical command. Of course it is also possible to return to the PiP for a simple and fluid experience of these two modes of use.

Privacy Photo Picker on Android 13 Tiramisu Improvements in privacy are now a constant in all operating systems. The user is increasingly exposed to risks, therefore he needs new functions of protection and protection of his data. With Android 13 Tiramisu, Google introduced a new feature called Photo Picker to increase the privacy of photographs. Similar to what has already been seen on Apple operating systems, now on Android we will be able to manually select the photos from the gallery accessible by third-party applications. Each application will have access only to the selected photos and will not be able to see the others in the gallery. In Android 12 the search for devices or accessories via connectivity Wifi it required sampling our position. With Android 13 this will no longer be needed, so the GPS antenna will remain off.

Tablet and folding Android 13 Tiramisu on tablets and leaflets Google is developing in parallel with the novelties designed for smartphones of the functions dedicated to Tablet Android and for some years also ai folding devices. The Pixel Launcher in Android 13 supports two different home screen configurations. In this way the user can use one when the device is “closed” and the other when we open it and extend the display to the maximum. Also in the taskbar, available on devices with generously sized screens, it is now possible to add an additional application, reaching a total of six apps. We expect to see other news also for this type of device in the roadmap planned for Android 13 which we will discuss in the next paragraph.