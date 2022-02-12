Android 13 Tiramisù, what to expect Careful look and attention to privacy – Corriere.it

from Enrico Forzinetti

Android 13 preview released for developers: here are the first news. The public beta is expected to arrive in April, final release in late summer and fall

Only a few weeks ago we started to get to know the new version of the Tiramis Android system which takes up the tradition of names related to sweets, interrupted in the two previous updates. Now we also have a clearer idea of ​​some new features that will be introduced in Android 13, whose final launch should arrive between the end of summer and autumn 2022, after the release of the beta expected already in April.

A clarification immediately obligatory: the first images released on the Google blog refer to a preview for developers who will go to test their programs. It is therefore not a stable version designed for the end user, but instructions have been given anyway to be able to try it on your smartphone. In any case, you can already find some indications on the direction taken by Google for its operating system.

News on colors and icons A detail that immediately leaps to the eyes is the graphic one, with the idea of ​​expanding the work done on Android 12 with the new Material You language. (and not just those of the Google universe) of shades capable of adapting to the background. The result is greater visual and chromatic consistency.

Focus Privacy But let’s not forget the work that Mountain View are doing to make Android more and more respectful of user privacy. One of the most interesting features concerns the ability to share only a selection of photographic and video content with apps and services and not the entire gallery: a novelty that should be introduced from Android 11 onwards.

Towards a change also for Wi-Fi connections: for apps that search and then connect to nearby networks, it will no longer be necessary to access GPS data linked to the location. Finally you can choose the favourite language based on the single app used: an interesting option that had already been anticipated in recent weeks.