Android 13, transferring media playback between devices will be easier

On Android 13 a system could debut for make it easier to transfer media playback from one compatible device to another: the colleagues of Android Police. In this premature phase the details are not perfectly clear, but it seems that the functionality will look a lot like that expected in the Apple ecosystem, for example between iPhone and HomePod. Or if we want to see it from another angle, an even simpler and more immediate implementation of the Cast protocol. The key difference from what we’ve seen so far with Cast is that the system will suggest playback devices when the user gets nearby. Let’s say for example that I went to the kitchen to make coffee and in the meantime I cheated the wait by watching a video on the phone. I go back to the living room and sit back on the sofa. The system knows I’m within range of my Cast-compatible TV and asks me if I want to continue playing the video on the larger screen. Currently, if I want to do an operation like this I have to manually press the button for transmission and choose the device from the list of compatible ones.

Judging by the little information we have available so far, this “Tap-To-Transfer“(naturally provisional name) could require protocols and hardware capable of accurately communicating the position, or at least proximity, on board the various compatible devices. In short, it is easy to think of UWB, or at least NFC. Of course the second it is much more widespread than the first, which however is much more precise, functional and comfortable – with NFC you should probably almost touch the recipient device, exactly as happens with, in fact, iPhone and HomePod. Chances are that even Google hasn’t finished everything perfectly yet, so we just have to wait and see how it evolves. We remember that we already are relatively close to the release of the first developer builds: usually the fateful month is February – but who knows, maybe Android 12L has messed up Google’s plans a bit. That said, it’s worth reporting that the source found out two other novelties arriving. One of these is closely related to Tap-To-Transfer: the interface for manually choosing the output device will be redesigned with a style even more consistent with Material You.





The other novelty is it QR code scanner in the Quick Settings and Lock Screen. At present on Android devices it is necessary to open the camera app and wait for the code to be recognized automatically. A little uncomfortable and, above all, not exactly intuitive – in the sense that if someone does not know that this is done, it is difficult for them to get there without being told. Also “thanks” to the pandemic, QR codes are increasingly widespread and used in daily life, even if only to consult the restaurant menu, so it makes sense to put a scanner in the foreground, always within reach.



