Android 13 will have a very useful new feature long requested by users

The first rumors about Android 13 begin to leak. A feature long requested by users could arrive

In the next months, Google will officially present the new version of Android 13. The operating system now runs on an infinite number of devices belonging to different brands. Which means, billions of users around the world are interested in the latest news the team of developers.

Waiting for information regarding all the additions that will enrich an operating system that is already complete in itself, the first rumors about it. One of these talks about a very useful and long-requested feature by users, which will make use of the TTT system (Tap to transfer).

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Samsung, Korean media unveil the launch date of the Galaxy S22

Android 13, TTT to pass media control to other devices?

At the moment this is a simple indiscretion which, if confirmed, could prove to be very useful for users. Android 13 could integrate an interesting TTT system (Tap to transfer) to pass the media control from one device to another. For example, if you want to start a playlist from your smartphone and then pass it to another, a single gesture will suffice. To reveal the whole Android Police, looking forward to official confirmations from Google.

MAYBE YOU ARE ALSO INTERESTED >>> Apple has announced a new event – here’s what will be presented

It is very likely that this technology will be based on NFC, ultra broadband or even both of them. It could therefore be a system similar to the tap-to-pay functionalities already present. The information collected by Android Police is based on a demo of the feature and not the actual code. And therefore Google has not yet made it known in detail how it could all work on Android 13. In reality, however, this is not a 100% innovative idea. With iPhones it is already possible to do this, by connecting the devices to Apple’s HomePods.