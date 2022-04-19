Android 13 would kill the SIM card and nobody has noticed – FayerWayer

android 13 is getting closer. Although many “updated” devices are barely being integrated into the experience of version 12 of Google’s mobile operating system, the reality is that it won’t be long before its replacement arrives.

The expectation is that from this summer of 2022 we can finally see in action android 13, whose code name is still kept a secret.

Even so, the expectation is more than high, because with version 12 we saw a more than important jump driven by the people of Google.

The platform looks more stripped back (and more iOS) than ever, so it’s only natural to stay intrigued by what we might see in that future incarnation.

Fortunately, the first novelties have already been revealed, with some somewhat disturbing improvements, such as the potential disappearance of SIM cards as a core element.

Android 13 could displace SIM cards

The Android Police colleagues have just published the report of the latest findings discovered and disseminated by the editor Mishaal Rahman through the specialized blog of wait.

Where, then digging a bit in the Android source code have found some important changes.

As the apps must now be downloaded updated, it will also be possible to choose the language of each application separately and the apps will now request permission from the user before being able to send notifications of any kind.

But in the midst of all those findings there was something that was almost overlooked: the use of a system MEP (Multiple Enabled Profiles) to integrate an eSIM system as the basis of the Android 13 operating system.

GOOGLE – Archive (GOOGLE/Europe Press)

We thus have the long history of shrinking SIM cards, which went from the mini to micro model to reach the now more common nano SIM.

All for the sake of increasing the internal space available to assemble more powerful batteries. This is how the integrated SIM card or eSIM came about, which previously had the problem of only supporting one line at a time.

But now with the addition of a MEP system in Android 13 that would be a thing of the past, since the mobile operating system would be able to handle multiple active SIM profiles in the same eSIM already integrated into the smartphone circuit.

This would finally offer a universal solution that would allow manufacturers to develop a single model, no variants with support for two SIM cards.

The interesting thing will be to see if the industry accepts it or not.