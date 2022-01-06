Android and Chromebook, all the news from Google for 2022

The watchword for next year will be integration: devices that are easier to configure, and above all easier to interconnect. Google was supposed to participate in CES 2022, but it pulled back due to the pandemic: it has chosen to release an update on what will be the roadmap for next year, outlining month by month what will happen to those who have trusted the brand in recent years.

In the next months quick pairing of the headphones to a Google TV or other Android TV device will be implemented sold by a partner such as Sony. Bringing a pair of headphones close to the TV will offer the “fast pairing” which in a couple of seconds will make the subscription.

The same feature will be available in the next few weeks on Chromebooks, and on Chromebooks Google wants to get serious: whoever buys one in the next few months and has always used Android will also be able to quickly configure the computer using the Android phone: just a couple of clicks and all configuration of accounts and apps will be transferred.

Still in the audio field, there will be two news: just as happens today with the AirPods and Apple devices too Google will introduce fast audio switching between multiple devices: it will only work with Chromebook or Android devices, and the audio played on the headphones will be that of the device you are using.

If a phone call comes in while you are listening to the audio from your Chromebook, you can answer it without having to change the connected device.

Always in the coming months spatial audio will also come: for headphones that will have a gyroscope inside, the Atmos audio will adapt to the movements of the head.

In the coming weeks, Google will bring the Chromecast functionality to many other third-party devices: it will start with Bose speakers and soundbars, but it will also affect many other brands, whose products continue to receive an audio stream directly from a phone or a Chromebook computer. .

A look also at the smart home: in the coming weeks, quick pairing of Matter-enabled home devices to the network, Google Home and other accompanying applications will be enabled. At the moment, however, there are no devices with integrated Matter yet, they are expected later in the year.

In terms of security, a bit like Apple did with the Watch during the pandemic, Google will allow you to automatically unlock your Chromebook, Android phone or tablet if a Wear OS smartwatch is paired with it.

At the end of the year, however, BMW vehicles will be able to be opened and started without keys, using a high-end Pixel phone or Samsung if equipped with Ultra Wide Bandwidth technology. The digital key to open and start the vehicle it can be shared with friends and family.

The integration between phone and computer will further improve in the second half of the year: it will be possible to view and respond to messaging apps and app chats on an Android phone directly from the Chromebook without necessarily having to install the apps, it will be a sort of ” mirroring “.

The fast transfer of photos and videos also arrives: in the next few weeks the quick sharing of content from the phone to the Chromebook will be facilitated.

Google does not forget Windows, however: even if its ecosystem is privileged later, in the course of the year, on Acer and HP products with Intel processors it will be added the quick pairing of the Android phone to the Windows PC to set up bluetooth accessories, synchronize text messages and share files using Nearby Share.