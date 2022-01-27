Android app coming with the February update and other news – Nerd4.life

Windows 11 prepares for a series of interesting news with the planned update a February 2022which among other things will introduce the support for Android apps and various other additions and changes to the Microsoft operating system.

The company announced, through an official blog post, that Windows 11 has seen a notable growth in use by users and that the new operating system is preparing for important evolutions in the near future, placing itself more and more at the center of the work experience and beyond, for users.

Among the most interesting news, as regards the updates that are scheduled for February 2022, there is support for Android apps, which can be used directly within Windows 11 through the Microsoft Store, as already emerged from the benchmarks. for the Android subsystem that emerged last September, but there are also other news.

Windows 11, a screenshot of the operating system

These include partnerships with Amazon and Intel for new operating system features, improvements to the taskbar and the introduction of two completely redesigned apps such as the Notepad and Media Playerall things expected with the updates of February 2022.

“Windows 11 will continue to be the backbone of innovation, a destination for gaming, creativity and exploration, as well as the gateway to the metaverse“, Microsoft also wrote, reiterating the commitment also in the latter still mysterious sector, which apparently was also at the basis of the decision to buy Activision Blizzard.