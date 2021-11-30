Android Auto: Dual SIM support arrives

Google continues to improve Android Auto, and the smartphone app now gains an important function: the Dual SIM support. Until now, in fact, it was possible to make calls only from the SIM set as the main one in the smartphone. With version v7.1.614554 (rolling out in these hours from the United States), Google has finally introduced the possibility of choosing which SIM to make the phone call from the car. A great convenience, especially for those who use two different users between personal and working life.

This is a feature that Google announced a couple of months ago. The report, as often happens, came from a Reddit user who, as shown in the image below, saw a pop-up appear on the screen of your car’s infotainment system. A screen that allowed him to choose which of the two SIMs to use to make a call.