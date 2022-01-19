Android Auto, goodbye Google Maps with the latest update

Those who rely on Android Auto to travel in their own car they will not be happy to know the news of thelatest update from Google; a hefty bug, in fact, would have unintentionally removed Google Maps from Android Auto.

More specifically, this is the update to the version 7.2 released in the past few hours. On the official Google forum, numerous reports of puzzled and doubtful users emerged as to what was the origin of the problem. As easily understood, the problem it is not attributable to the single smartphone or the infotainment system, but the version of Android Auto installed. According to what has been declared, it would not even be possible to recall the application using the integrated voice assistant. Google Maps therefore remains (and temporarily) only accessible from smartphones, but unattainable in car mode. Google has anticipated that it has gone to work to fix the bug as soon as possible, although at the moment it is not clear when the corrective patch.

There are currently no methods to solve or circumvent this problem; if you need a navigator, the only valid alternative seems to rely on another app. Fortunately, on the Google Play Store there are numerous solutions that could be for you, even if the most popular is always Waze. On Android Automotive, the car operating system made by Google, of which you will find a in-depth here, no problems have been reported so owners can rest assured.