Android Auto ready to renew itself: here are some of the novelties to the interface

Alongside the numerous innovations announced in September for Android Auto, Google is quietly carrying out a redesign of the user interface. We have been working on it for months in the corridors of Mountain View, and the feeling is that it can debut from one week to the next. In the meantime, however, we have the opportunity to find out some of the changes to the interface and its layout that Google has in store for users of the green robot who use Android Auto.

The philosophy on which the renovation will be focused is to avoid that an action to be performed while being guided by Maps can make the route and directions disappear from the display of the car. In addition to split the screen into two halves which on the one hand displays information other than navigation as you can see from the image below, in the meantime some changes will arrive to purify the interface from information that can distract you.