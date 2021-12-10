Tech

Android Automotive 12: here are the news from the future of Android Auto

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
In recent months we have learned about Android Automotive, the new version of the car operating system developed by Google in collaboration with specific car manufacturers, such as Volvo’s Polestar. Now we have a chance to see what he will propose after the new one major update.

Android Automotive 12 was indeed released in October in the code Android Open Source Project, but not yet distributed to the car models on the market that support it. However, this does not prevent us from taking a look at the Announcements which introduces:

  • Launcher completely renewed from the graphical point of view.
  • New default SMS app.
  • Better navigation support.
  • Priority for heads-up notifications.
  • Settings redesigned in two columns.
  • Microphone use indicators.
  • What’s new in privacy and security from Android 12.

Android Automotive is an evolution of Android Auto in the sense that it will be an operating system directly installed in the car, and it will no longer depend on the smartphone as it does for its ancestor. Therefore, the news just seen for Android Automotive 12 they won’t come as an Android Auto update but only on cars that are officially produced with Automotive.

