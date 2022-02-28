Android Automotive integrates charging points to take them into account when calculating a route by electric car – Technology – Hybrids and Electrics

The integration in electric cars of Google’s new operating system, Android Automotive, will make it easier for many buyers to decide to buy them. When creating a route, the system has, on the one hand, all the information referring to the data of the battery status and custom consumption of each of the drivers. It also has the orography that is going to be found ahead and, finally, of the location, availability and status of charging points. With all this, Android Automotive is capable of generating a custom route for each car and for each destination, making the experience of traveling in an electric car much more pleasant.

Until recently, one of the biggest concerns for those considering the purchase of an electric car was its limited range. Today, with high-capacity batteries, this limitation is not given by the car but by the presence of a functional and well-managed charging network. In this scenario, the navigation applications they have become an essential element in eliminating autonomy anxiety. According to data collected by the HERE maps specialistdrivers consider this software as a must-have tool.

HERE ensures that applications that offer information about the location of charging points, including real-time data about them help increase the adoption of electric vehicles, especially since they now offer a more integrated experience. While HERE itself is already offering a suite of advanced solutions specifically targeted at EV drivers, the entire industry is investing on this front.

Without going any further, Google itself, which added the charging stations in Google Maps and Waze for Android Auto, is trying at the same time to make the experience easier in electric vehicles that implement its Android Automotive operating system. The electric cars that run it (for now those of Polestar and the next Renault Megane, although there are more manufacturers that have announced their adoption) run Google Maps as a native app. Thanks to this deep integration, the system has access to data on battery status and capacity in real time, as well as the personalized consumption of each driver.

Android Automotive offers the driver much more precise and, above all, much safer and more reliable information.

By crossing these data with those of the orography of the terrain, with the location of the recharging stations and with their state of operation and availability, the calculation of the route may include the necessary stops to reach the destination in the most appropriate way. Information that reaches the driver in a much more precise way and, above all, much safer and more reliable.

As HERE explains, investments in this direction will continue. Navigation apps will end up playing an essential role in how electric vehicles eliminate range anxiety in the same way that implementing ever-larger and probably unnecessary batteries does.

In this field, once again, Tesla has a wide advantage over all its competitors. In addition to manufacturing electric cars, it also controls all the software and has been including its Supercharger network in the configuration of the routes for years. It takes them into account to calculate them and offers very important information to the driver. Not only does it tell you where you should stop to recharge, but also how much battery you will do it with and how long you will have to stop. All this also taking into account the availability of charging stations.