Android cell phones with greater autonomy and fast charging in the Vivo line | Fast Charge | battery | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

There is nothing more annoying than charging the phone Android due to lack of battery. Although Google’s operating system has functions dedicated to energy saving, users must take into account several other things such as the battery capacity in mAh and fast charging, or if the device already has the charger or you need to buy one. separately.

Alive is one of the brands that has proposed a variety of products characterized by their autonomy using the operating system Android. The Y Series, for example, made up of the Y51 and Y21s models, have a 5000 mAh battery, which added to its energy-saving AI technology, makes a single full charge provide up to 17.9 hours of HD movies in streaming and up to 9.9 hours of power for gaming.

One detail is that the mobile, in turn, becomes a power bank to charge another device with a nominal capacity of 4910 mAh. The Y53s can recover the power needed to run in as little as 15 minutes. You can even charge up to 70% of the battery in 41 minutes, 37% faster than 18W fast charging.

For its part, the V21 mobile has a 4000 mAh + 33W fast charge battery that can be recharged up to 63% in 30 minutes.

HOW TO TURN ON YOUR ANDROID CELL PHONE EVEN WITHOUT BATTERY

Sometimes we need to send a document, photo or video that is stored on our cell phone.

If we run out of battery, we may get desperate looking for a plug.

To be able to turn on the cell phone for at least a few seconds you can use the following trick.

In the case of iPhones, you must press the on and off button together with Touch ID, if your device has a fingerprint reader.

The consulted source reveals that in the case of Android you must press the on and off button together with the volume up button.

Although this trick will not benefit your cell phone being on for hours, at least in a small number of seconds, you will be able to use your device to send that urgent document.

It is also not recommended to open any application that compromises the terminal’s energy.

