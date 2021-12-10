Android games directly from Google Play in 2022 – Nerd4.life

Google intends to allow direct use of android games on windows starting in 2022, with an integration in the form of aGoogle Play app for Windows which will allow you to play mobile games for Android natively on Microsoft’s operating system.

Over the next year, still without a precise release date, Google plans to release a working Google Play app on Windows, so as to allow the use of Android apps and games directly on the PC operating system, without having to switch by third party emulators.

“From 2022, gamers will be able to play their favorite games from Google Play on multiple devices, switching directly from phones, tablets, Chromebooks and, soon, Windows PCs, ”said Greg Hartrell, Google product director for Android and Google Play.

Android games on Windows 11, pictured

“This product sourced directly from Google brings the best Google Play games to laptops and desktops already and we are excited to expand our platform to other players so they can experience their favorite Android games in new ways.”

It appears that the Google Play app for Windows is an initiative of Google itself and has not been developed in collaboration with Microsoft or other third parties, and should also allow for cross-save and cross progression between smartphones and Windows PCs. “This will be a ‘Windows native app distributed by Google, which will support Windows 10 and above, “explained Hartrell,” It will not have to do with streaming. “

On the other hand, the convergence between Android and Windows has already been underway for some time: beyond the widespread use of emulators such as BlueStack for games, Microsoft has also begun to bring Android apps directly to Windows, with the new operating system. which also features a Sybsystem dedicated to Android.