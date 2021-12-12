Android games directly on Windows thanks to this update: that’s when it will be available

With a new update, it will soon be possible to enjoy all Android games directly on Windows. Here is how long we will have to wait

Are you a lover of mobile gaming, but the display of your smartphone is no longer enough? A convenient solution could be that of play from PC. Already today, there are several methods to transfer all the data to your personal computer and exploit the potential of the various titles made available. But not officially.

Or rather, it will be like this for a little while longer. It seems in fact that Google intends to allow the use of Android video games directly on Windows. A Google Play app will be integrated, which will give users the ability to download and launch different titles natively on Microsoft’s operating system.

Android games on Microsoft, when the update arrives

There is still no certain date, but the update in question should be released next year. “Beginning in 2022, gamers will be able to enjoy their favorite titles from Google Play on multiple devices, going straight from phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and even Windows PCs.”Explained the Google product director for Android and Google Play Greg Hartrell: “A new product, coming directly from Google and that will bring the best video games to laptops and desktops. We are excited to expand our platform to other users“.

According to what we read, the app in question is an initiative of Google itself, and was not developed with either Microsoft or any other third-party company. There should also be an option to allow the cross-save and the cross progression between smartphone and Windows PC, so as not to miss a single progress. “It won’t have to do with streaming, as it will be a native app that will support Windows 10 and above”He concluded Hartrell.