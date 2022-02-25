Android Games: top 10 of the most downloaded of the week in Google Play | February 21 to 27 | Cell phones | Smartphones | United States | nnda nnni | SPORT-PLAY

Bored of the same apps on your mobile device? Today we bring you top 10 games list for most downloaded Android phones of the week according to the data.ai page, both free and paid. All the games that appear in this list can be downloaded through the app store google play.

MORE | WhatsApp: what does “pipipi” mean and when to use it

Minecraft is the most downloaded paid game of the week on Google Play, while the free Android game with the most downloads in the last seven days is Frozen Honey ASMR. As for the mobile games that have raised the most, it tops the list Candy Crush Saga.

Some of the paid games that have obtained a large number of downloads this week have been Bloons TD 6 and Geometry Dash. On the other hand, Merge Master – Dinosaur Fusion and Wordly – Daily Word Puzzle are the most downloaded free Android games this week, according to App Annie.

Top 10 free games for Android

wordle.

Frozen Honey ASMR – Nokobot Merge Master – Dinosaur Fusion – HOMA GAMES Wordly – Daily Word Puzzle – Tech Tree Games Airport Security – Kwalee Ltd Money Rush – Rollic Games Wordle – FatCat Studios – Word Games Stone Grass – Mowing Simulator – Freeplay Inc Twerk Race 3D – Running Game – Freeplay Inc Wordscapes Search – PeopleFun W Challenge – Short Cut Games

Top 10 paid games for Android

Minecraft.

Minecraft – Mojang Bloons TD 6 – kiwi ninja Geometry Dash – RobTop Games Ultimate Custom Night – Clickteam USA LLC Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Clickteam USA LLC Five Nights at Freddy’s – Clickteam USA LLC MONOPOLY – Classic Board Game – Marmalade Game Studio Stardew Valley – Chucklefish Limited FNaF 6: Pizzeria Simulator – Clickteam USA LLC Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 – Clickteam USA LLC

Top 10 highest grossing games for Android

Candy Crush Saga.

Candy Crush Saga – King Coin Master – Moon Active Genshin Impact – COGNOSPHERE PTE. LTD. Roblox – Roblox Corporation Evony: The King’s Return – TG Inc. Garena Free Fire – Illuminate – Garena International II RAID: Shadow Legends – Plarium Global Ltd Pokemon GO – Niantic, Inc. Bingo Blitz™️ – Bingo Games – Playtika Santa Monica Candy Crush Soda Saga – King

HOW TO DOWNLOAD APPS ON GOOGLE PLAY

You can install apps, games, and digital content on your device from the Google Play Store. In some cases, you can also use instant apps that don’t require installation. While some of the content is free, you’ll also find options that are only available through purchase.

The apps can run on compatible Android and Chromebook devices, but not on Windows or Mac computers.

On your device, open the Google Play Store or visit the Google Play Store in a web browser.

Search for content or explore the app.

Select an item.

Choose Install or the price of the item.

or the price of the item. Follow the instructions on the screen to complete the transaction and get the content. If you have already made a purchase before, use the down arrow to choose the payment method. If it is your first purchase, the payment method will be added to your Google Account.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

The program hosted by Bruno and Chiara Pinasco recommends the best ‘apps’ for those inspired by board games. Did you know that you can play with friends of all