Android | how to add transparent phone wallpaper | Functions | Applications | apk | Trick | Wallpaper | nnda | nnni | DEPOR-PLAY

The Google Play Store of Android offers you more than three million free applications, although some have their own premium version (paid), however, wallpaper programs are becoming very popular on different social networks, for example: it is possible to add a mirror as wallpaper, an agenda to write things down, fun games, etc.

On this occasion, from Depor we will teach you how to place a 100% transparent home or lock screen wallpaper, the effect will surprise you, even your friends or family will think that they can cross the screen with their hand. To perform the trick it will be necessary to download a third-party application called “live wallpaper”, you get it directly by clicking here.

The Guide to Adding a Transparent Wallpaper on Android

After you have installed the app, open it and grant it all necessary permissions for it to work smoothly.

Now, click on the option called “Transparent live wallpaper”.

The next step is to click on the section that says “Transparent screen” > a pop-up window will be displayed, click “Allow”.

The app will show you a preview. If you like it and want to set it as wallpaper, tap on the “Set wallpaper” button.

Finally, choose if you want it to apply to the home screen or home screen and lock.

Remember that as it is an application that uses the camera of your cell phone Android During the 24 hours of the day, the battery can be exhausted in a matter of few hours, if before it lasted eight, now your device will consume it in four and even less time, we suggest that you only activate the effect to surprise your friends.

