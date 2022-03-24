Android | How to charge your cell phone when there is no light | Applications | Smartphones | trick | Walkthrough | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

Has the power gone out and it doesn’t come back until tomorrow? The Android cell phones They currently have a battery that can last two days on. While this is a benefit, for others it can be a headache, especially if we run out of power.

What can we do? Tranquillity. That is why we will provide you with several steps to be able to load your mobile even when there is no electrical flow. Take these measurements.

HOW TO CHARGE YOUR ANDROID CELL PHONE WHEN THE POWER GOES OUT

Charge in the car: If we don’t have light in our houses, we can charge our Android mobile device from any car. We just have to connect the cell phone to the USB port and that’s it.

Reverse charge: Although some devices do not have it, reverse charging has become one of the options for power sharing. Best of all, you can distribute battery to another cell phone either by cable or wirelessly.

Although some devices do not have it, reverse charging has become one of the options for power sharing. Best of all, you can distribute battery to another cell phone either by cable or wirelessly. Extreme battery: Many of us have an external battery in our houses that we do not use. It is always good to have it charged for any inconvenience with the light. You just have to connect your USB cable to USB Type-C to charge.

