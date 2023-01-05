Android | How to charge your cell phone without plugging it in | Smartphone | Trick 2023 | nnda | nnni | DEPOR-PLAY

Did you completely forget to load it? Many of us, out of desperation or simply because sleep overcame us, we forget to load our mobile overnight. However, so you don’t worry, today we bring you a trick so that you have it 100% without plugging it in.

Best of all, you only need one cable to do it. So we will show you all the steps so that you do not run out of battery on the street or when you have to leave urgently.

Remember that this can only be done, for now, android to android that means that it is not yet enabled for iPhone to Android.

SIGHT: Android: what the letters “CE” of your cell phone mean

How to charge your Android cell phone without connecting it to the socket

The first thing you have to do is get a friend who has one of the latest cell phones.

Then ask him to connect your cell phone with yours.

An option that says “Reverse Charge” will be enabled.

That way your friend’s device will give you power.

The good thing is that you can set a limit so that he does not run out of battery either.

Remember that this should only be used in case you need extra energy for your cell phone.

Likewise, it is best to stop using the equipment so that the charge is not too slow.

In this way you can charge your cell phone by connecting it to another without having to plug it in. (Photo: MAG – Rommel Yupanqui)

How to connect to a Wi-Fi network without asking for a password

The first thing you should do is enter the camera of your cell phone.

After telling your friend to go to the Settings of his cell phone.

At that time ask him to go to the Internet and networks.

Then select “Internet”.

Now that hit the gear icon and then an options menu will open.

At that moment tell him to click on “Share”.

A QR code will be enabled. You will have to scan it.

When you finish, you will see that you can connect to that Wifi without asking for a password.

How to hide the word “typing” from WhatsApp