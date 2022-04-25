Android: how to detect spy cameras with your smartphone | Google | PlayStore | Technology | Tutorials | nnda | nnni | | DATA

Although it is more common to see these artifacts in a James Bond movie, the truth is that we can be spied on by cameras that cannot be detected with the naked eye. However, our team Android can help us discover these implements.

The Androidphoria portal has developed instructions for our smartphone to be a spy device tracker, especially cameras.

It is important to emphasize that if you discover a device that is invading and endangering your privacy, contact the authorities.

HOW TO DETECT HIDDEN CAMERAS WITH THE HELP OF OUR ANDROID TEAM

Use an app to detect magnetic fields

Every electronic device creates an electromagnetic field, which is invisible to the human eye. In the Play Store you can download EMF Detector to find out if any device is recording you.

Remember that the application will detect several electrical appliances, but it will also show the place where the electromagnetic field originates from.

It is advisable to remove the case or protector that protects your device from your device, so that a better analysis and tracking of electrical devices can be carried out.

Use your flashlight as a detector

This method is not as effective, but it can be very useful. You just have to turn on the flashlight of your smartphone and pass the light through the places where we suspect that there may be a camera.

The idea is that the light from your equipment will collide with the lens of the recording device, generating a flash. Note that this trick is best used in places with low lighting. If you have a high-end cell phone, the light projected by your flashlight will be more powerful.

An electromagnetic field detector helps to discover spy cameras. Photo: Google Play Store

check the connections

In general, hidden cameras are connected to the internet in order to send their content to a server. That is why it is convenient to check the Wi-Fi devices around you.

You can also go to the Bluetooth section to view a device that we do not recognize.

Use an app from the Play Store

Hidden Camera Detector and Flash Finder are the best apps to find spy cameras.

The first works with the detection of electromagnetic fields and the second with the light of your cell phone, making it possible to blink the flash at different speeds so that it can bounce off the lens of the spy camera.

Use the flash of your cell phone camera to find the lens of a spy camera. Photo: Google Play Store

