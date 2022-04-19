Android: how to download Netflix games on your smartphone | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Netflix wants to go beyond video streaming and is currently diversifying its digital library with mobile games. Maybe you are a subscriber and have no idea where to find the mobile games of Netflix or how to install them on your device Android.

To save you time, we’ve put together a guide to streamline this process for your team Android. Please note that in order to install these exclusive titles, you will need to have access to a subscription to Netflix while using a device running Android 8.0 or higher.

ANDROID | How to download Netflix games

Download and install the app from Netflix from the Google Play Store.

from the Google Play Store. Start the app from Netflix and sign in with your credentials.

and sign in with your credentials. On the home page of the app Netflix tap Games in the toolbar at the bottom of the page.

tap Games in the toolbar at the bottom of the page. You are now on the main Games page. Netflix. You can browse, search for game titles and watch game trailers.

Once you have the title chosen, click on “Get Game” and then in “Go to Google Play”. The system will redirect you to the Google store to start the download. You can also search for any mobile title from Netflix within the Play Store to avoid opening the Netflix app.

To start the game, tap the game icon on Android. Alternatively, you can also launch the game via the app list in the Play Store or directly within the app Netflix.

ANDROID | Disable Google location tracking

Go to the home screen of the device Android and scroll down to open the menu Setting fast.

and scroll down to open the menu fast. Simply press and hold the icon Location to open the location page by touching it once.

to open the location page by touching it once. You can also swipe down on the home screen and tap on the settings icon, now you can just search for “ Location ”.

”. Once you are on the location page, uncheck the “use location”.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify Y spreader. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.