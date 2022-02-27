Android | how to enable the secret camera of your smartphone | widget | Cell phones | Camera | Applications | Smartphones | Technology | trick | Walkthrough | apps | Apps | magnifying glass | nnda | nnni | DATA

Mobile devices with versions 10, 11 and 12 of the operating system Android they have a function little known by most users, we are talking about a secret camera, which has different characteristics from the main camera of your smartphone, would you like to know how to activate it? the steps are very simple and you will not need to download additional applications from the Google Play Store or external sites.

SIGHT: Know and enable the best gestures of your Android mobile

Quite apart from the necessary versions of Android To enable the hidden camera of your mobile, it is important that it is of the Samsung brand series “A” or higher, such as the “S” for example. To find out the Android version or model of your device, go to “Settings” > “About phone” and “Software information”. Having clarified the above, follow these steps.

SIGHT: What is it, what is “Nearby” for and what is the usefulness of the function of your Android cell phone

HOW TO ENABLE THE HIDDEN CAMERA ON ANDROID

First, go to the home screen or press the “Home” button on your mobile Android .

. Now, pinch inward, as if you were zooming out on the camera.

Several options will appear at the bottom, click on the one that says “Widgets”.

Scroll all the windows to the right until you find the widget called “Magnifying glass”, touch it and click “Add”.

A shortcut to the widget has already been created at the start of your cell phone, search for it, open it and grant it the permissions so that it can operate.

Done, you will have already enabled the secret camera of Android from your Samsung device.

This secret camera is not like the main camera of your smartphone, because you have a shortcut to turn on the flash and it also includes strange filters, whose values ​​​​such as brightness and saturation can be modified, as well as a point in con is that the widget will not allow you to use the front camera.

What happens if I leave my cell phone charging all night?

You need to know that all cell phones with a lithium battery are not affected by anything in the world, even if you leave your device charging all night.

Lithium battery terminals tend to cut off power when they reach 100%.

In case you use it while it is connected, the energy loss will be completed again so that you have 100% again.

What is the small hole that is located under your Android cell phone

The small hole in the upper area of ​​your cell phone is used to improve the quality of your calls and reduce outside noise. That way they will be heard more clearly.

However the small hole at the bottom of your cell phone serves as a microphone .

. Many will have thought that the speaker also behaved as a micro of your cell phone, but, if this was your case, you were totally wrong .

. You should always be very careful to insert a safety pin into this hole as you can damage the microphone very quickly.

Many times the hole is right next to the charging port or connection of your cell phone. Try to always keep it very clean so as not to shorten its useful life.

Are you bored in your free time? Don’t know what to do apart from browsing social networks? Well, we recommend you try the most downloaded Android games of the week, you can see them by clicking here and following the steps in the note to install them on your device.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Many have the habit of charging the cell phone before going to bed so that the next day dawns with the battery at 100%. Is it correct to do it? Here we tell you.

