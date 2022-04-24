Android | how to know which apps a user has recently removed from their mobile | Apps | apps | Uninstall | Cell phones | Smartphones | Technology | trick | Walkthrough | nnda | nnni | DATA

All smartphones that have Android Like their operating system, they allow you to download millions of applications through the Google Play Store, however, just as you can install them, it is also possible that you uninstall them when you get bored of using them or simply want to hide them when you see yourself with your friends. friends or family, a clear example is Tinder, not many openly say that they have downloaded the aforementioned dating platform. This time we will show you a simple trick so that you know which apps have been recently removed from a smartphone.

If by mistake you have uninstalled an application that you used daily, but you do not remember its name, or suddenly you want to know which were the last apps that your boyfriend or girlfriend used and then deleted from their device Androidthere is a Google Play registry that allows you to know this, the best of all is that you will not have to install additional programs that put the security of your computer or personal information at risk.

HOW TO SEE RECENTLY DELETED APPS ON ANDROID

First, enter the Google Play Store, the operating system app store Android .

the operating system app store . Then, tap on your profile picture that is located in the upper right corner.

Immediately, a mini window will be displayed with the Google accounts you manage, press where it says “Manage Device and apps”.

Here select the “Manage” tab.

A button will appear with two options: “Installed” and “Not installed”, choose the latter.

It will show you the list of applications that are no longer available in the internal or external memory of the device, it means that they are the ones that have been uninstalled. Finally, an interesting fact is that you can sort the applications alphabetically or by date, so you will know when they have been uninstalled from the smartphone.

The Guide to Enable Developer Options on Android

Access the “Settings” of your Smartphone Android .

. Click on the “Device information” or “About the phone” section.

Tap on “Software Information”

Press several times on “Build number”, you will probably be asked for your security pattern or password, add it.

You will get the following message: “ Developer mode is already activated ”.

”. Go back to “Settings” again and scroll to the bottom, here you will find “Developer Options”.

Remember that each manufacturer changes the name of the options. You should be careful, because you can find “Version number” instead of “Build”.