Android | how to know which network has the best coverage in your area | 2G | 3G | 4G | 5G | Signal | Applications | Smartphones | Technology | trick | Walkthrough | Cell phones | nnda | nnni | DATA

Before purchasing a new mobile device you have to see the following characteristics: the processor, operating system (Android or iOS), camera, screen and now the last type of network it will have. Many telephone companies are offering equipment compatible with the 5G network, which promises greater security and a speed of 10 gigabits per second (Gbps), however, this technology is not yet available in several Latin American countries, so today we We will teach a trick to know which is the network with the greatest coverage in your area.

Before we begin, we will briefly explain what a mobile network is. Basically, it is a system made up of stations or antennas in which its signal (2G, 3G, 4G or 5G) travels in the form of waves to cover a delimited area, with the aim that the different cell phones of the users can communicate. among them.

WHAT IS THE NETWORK WITH THE GREATER COVERAGE IN MY AREA

First, go to the Google Play Store Android and download the app “Perf: WiFi speed test”, if you want to get it quickly click here .

Open the application and accept all the necessary permissions for the platform to work normally.

Now, add the number of gigabytes that your plan has, if you are a prepaid customer, enter zero and “Ok”.

Make a touch on the icon of the three stripes that are in the upper left corner and access the “Speeds and coverage” section.

You will automatically see the map of your country stained with different colors: blue is the area where there is greater 2G coverage; the green 3G, the orange 4G LTE; and purple 5G.

Click on the compass to go directly to your home, workplace or wherever you are in real time.

Ready, so you will know which network is best for you, remember that a mobile phone with 5G will not be useful at the moment if that technology has not yet arrived in your country. In addition, at the bottom of the map you can change the type of telephone operator with which you have contracted your service.

How to change the type of network on my Android phone

Open the “Settings” or “Configurations” of your cell phone Android you locate it with the icon of a gear wheel.

you locate it with the icon of a gear wheel. Click on the “Internet connection” > “Mobile networks” sections.

Look for “Preferred network type.”

If your smartphone is compatible with 5G, it will most likely show “5G / 4G / 3G”, choose the one that has the best coverage at your point with the previous trick.

