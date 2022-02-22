Android: how to make your favorite apps default | Google | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Android it is capable of giving you all the tools you need, but there are users who prefer to go at their own pace. The interesting thing about the operating system created by Google is that you can configure your default applications so that you are not opening the same material twice. Better let the system do it for you and thus save time.

One of the differences between Android and iOS is that the mobile operating system of Google allows you to choose different default apps for browsing the web, sending text messages, viewing photos, etc. In case you’re not aware, a default app is the service that opens automatically when you try to do anything on mobile. In the event that you open a link, for example, the system will enter the web browser according to the app that you have by default.

One way to take advantage of this flexibility is to set the defaults to what you want and get from the app store. Android. First you will have to go to Settings, then Applications and then tap on the gear icon in the upper right corner. Select any of the categories on the screen to see the list of installed apps that can assume default functions.

We have an example when we want to chat with friends through FacebookMessenger instead of the phone’s built-in SMS app. In this way, the Facebook product becomes the default messaging application and avoid switching between applications for greater comfort.

ANDOIRD | HOW TO ACTIVATE FB MESSENGER BUBBLES IN WHATSAPP

The first thing you should do is download the Notify Bubble app on your cell phone.

It should be noted that you can download this directly from google play .

. Now, when you open the app, you’ll need to grant it permissions to rank on top of other apps.

You must also give it permission to read your notifications.

Once you have accepted everything, you must enter “Let’s Start”. Then click on “Settings”.

There 4 applications will be enabled. Activate the button that says WhatsApp.

Now when someone sends you a message, the Notify Bubble will appear ready for you to chat.

Best of all, you don’t need to open WhatsApp to reply to the message.

It will be enough to press the Notify Bubble logo and respond automatically.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and spreader. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.