Android | how to save images to the clipboard of my cell phone keyboard | Cell phones | Applications | Smartphones | Technology | Walkthrough | trick | apps | Apps | G-board | Mobile keyboard | Google | nnda | nnni | DATA

mobile operating system Android are compatible with more than three million applications that you can download from the Google Play Store, one of these allows you to change the virtual keyboard that comes by default in the aforementioned green robot software, we are talking about Gboard, a keyboard developed by Google that has with more functions.

The most important tool of gboard is the “Clipboard”, an option that stores any copied image in the section of the same name without having to download it, therefore it will not take up storage space. After copying a photo, eye do not download you will only have to press on the text field of any app and the word “image” will appear at the top of the keyboard, by touching it you will be able to send it instantly.

HOW TO STORE COPIED PHOTOS ON THE KEYBOARD CLIPBOARD

First, go to the Google Play Store Android and download the google keyboard named gboard , you have to make it default. To get the application quickly click here .

We will take as an example WhatsApp open the messaging app, and tap in the text field.

open the messaging app, and tap in the text field. The Gboard keyboard will open, at the top of it several icons will appear, touch the “Clipboard”, place it between the “Gif” and “Settings” (gear).

You will get a warning that says “Copy and paste faster”, activate a small switch. This feature will allow you to store copied images on the keyboard for up to an hour, so you can send them to your contacts immediately.

The next step is to go back and access the “Settings” of gboard > “Clipboard”.

Ready, now every time you find yourself browsing the browser of your choice, be it Google Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge, etc., and you see a photo that you liked and would like to share it, just press for a few seconds on that image and copy it, open any app and tap on its text field, then, at the top of the keyboard, the photo will appear, after pressing it you can send it quickly without having to download it.

It is important to clarify that the same happens with screenshots, but the process is shorter and simpler, since you will not have to copy anything because when you take a screenshot, gboard will automatically save it to your clipboard section.

