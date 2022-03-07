Android | learn the trick that will make your cell phone ring when someone tries to grab it | Cell phones | Applications | apps | Smartphones | Technology | trick | Operating system | alarm | wtmp | nnda | nnni | DATA

It is very common for friends, family or your partner to ask you for your mobile device to listen to music, play games, request a taxi, etc. This turns out to be inconvenient because they can suddenly snoop on instant messaging applications or on your phone’s gallery. cell phone Android, information that surely you would not like to share. This time we will show you an incredible trick so that no one grabs your Smartphone, since when they try to unlock it, a powerful alarm will be activated.

It is important to clarify that to perform this trick it will be necessary to download the “Who touched my phone” application, you can quickly find it in the Android Google Play Store by clicking here. It’s totally free, you won’t have to register with your Gmail or Facebook account, just create a four-digit password for you to enter each time you enter. In addition, you have to leave the app activated for it to work, it means that you should not delete it from the background.

HOW TO ACTIVATE AN ALARM WHEN SOMEONE GRABS YOUR CELL PHONE

After having downloaded the application, open it and grant it all the necessary permissions so that it can operate.

It will immediately ask you to create a four-digit password, write it down and click on the “Set passcode” button.

Now, at the bottom touch the “Don’t touch” tab.

Finally, press the green power button, it has to be red.

Ready, that would be all, now it only remains to check the configuration, to do so, lock your phone and try to unlock it without placing your fingerprint, simply try to draw your security pattern, write your password or PIN and it will start ringing automatically.

It is also possible to modify the ringtone and even the delay or time it will take for the alarm to sound when they try to unlock your smartphone. In the “Don’t touch” tab, tap on the cogwheel or gear icon, place it on the upper right side, choose up to 12 sounds and the delay, it can be a minimum of 0 seconds and a maximum of 10 .

How to change the password of the Wi-Fi network that you share from your Android mobile

Enter the “Settings” or “Configurations” of your cell phone Android .

. Access the “Connections” section.

Press the “Mobile Hotspot and Tethering” option.

Here activate the switch “Mobile Hotspot”, Android It will show you a notice informing you that Wi-Fi will be deactivated and mobile data will be turned on, tap on “Deactivate”.

It will show you a notice informing you that Wi-Fi will be deactivated and mobile data will be turned on, tap on “Deactivate”. At the bottom you will see the sections “Network name” and “Password”, below a button called “Configure”, press it.

Finally, change the password of the Wi-Fi network that you share from your smartphone, you can also modify the name of the network, do not forget to save the changes.

