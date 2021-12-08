Android now records videos that not even an iPhone can capture

MotionCam is the first app to enable the capture of RAW movies from smartphones (10-Bit CinemaDNG to be precise), and is available for Android. Similar to RAW photos, each frame of these videos contains all RGB data, information on the color and on the dynamic range complete, opening up possibilities of post production otherwise unattainable.

The app is still in development active, and alone few devices at the moment they manage to exploit it correctly. Keep in mind that it takes not only a good processor to support it, but also lots of storage space. Unlike traditional videos, in fact, those in RAW save a sequence of images that are combined into a single clip or via software or editing. However, keep in mind that the example video you find at the end of the article was recorded with LG V35 and V40, therefore smartphones that are powerful but certainly not powerful, for today’s canons.