Android | The definitive adjustment so that your mobile is no longer slow | Developer Mode | Smartphones | Technology | Cell phones | trick | Walkthrough | Settings | Settings | apps | Apps | Operating system | Lagging | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

Not all smartphones with OS Android have the same speed when browsing the different applications, since each brand and model has a different processor, which is responsible for interpreting and analyzing the information so that the device performs certain tasks, from things as simple as performing a scroll, to something more complicated like opening a video game. For this opportunity we will teach you a series of adjustments that will improve the speed of your cell phone in case it is very slow.

As we just mentioned, the configurations of Android that we will teach you below will only make your cell phone less slow and considerably improve its speed, since the one in charge of accelerating functions is the same processor, since this depends on the brand, range and model of the equipment. This does not mean that, for example, your mobile from the year 2016 is capable of supporting a game from the year 2022, to take into account.

HOW TO MAKE MY ANDROID PHONE FASTER

First, go to the “Settings” or “Settings” of your smartphone Android .

. Now, you must activate the “Developer mode” by clicking on the “About phone” > “Software information” section.

Here you are going to touch the “Build number” option several times to activate the aforementioned mode.

Go back to the “Settings” and scroll down, you will see that you have already enabled the developer mode, press it.

In this part, look for and activate the “Delete activities” switch, so that all apps in the background are discarded when you leave them.

The next thing is to click on the “Limit background processes” section, the name may vary depending on the brand of the computer, choose the “Standard limit” option.

Finally, go to the “Drawing” section and turn off the window animation, transition and animator duration scales.

Done, this set of settings will make your cell phone Android accelerate faster than normal, since you are removing certain animations that make the processor work less; For example, a comparison would be to lower the graphics of the game installed on a PC so that the equipment can support it.

