Android | the guide to know the current status of your Samsung smartphone | Applications | Smartphones | Technology | trick | Walkthrough | Cell phones | Maintenance | Battery | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

All smartphones manufactured by Samsung have as operating system a AndroidHowever, even though they are reliable, recognized brands with positive reviews from users, some copies could come with certain flaws or errors, especially second-hand equipment, those that previously belonged to a person; so this time we will teach you how to discover the complete diagnosis of a Samsung smartphone before you dare to buy or sell one.

It is important to clarify that only a small group of cell phones Samsung They have the option “Battery and device care” within the settings, among them are the equipment of the A, S and Galaxy Note line, located in the medium and high range of the aforementioned South Korean company.

WHAT IS THE DIAGNOSIS OF MY SAMSUNG SMARTPHONE

First, go to the “Settings” or “Settings” of your smartphone Samsung you find it with the icon of a cogwheel or gear.

you find it with the icon of a cogwheel or gear. Now, click on the “Battery and device care” section, a new window will open.

Scroll down until you find the “Diagnostic” option, tap on it.

You will have a total of 23 tests to perform to check if your phone is in good condition.

Click on each icon that is located at the bottom and wait for Android perform the verification process. For example, if you choose the “Battery status” button, you may get “Battery works correctly”, it means that there are no problems, otherwise you will see “Intervention required”.

Ready, that would be all, perform the 23 tests and if any is failing, its icon will appear orange, however, the same team will provide you with a solution to fix it instantly. It should be noted that if the error is internal, nothing can be done and you would have to take it to a cell phone service, for example, it may not turn on the flashlight even though you activate it.

